As Mortal Kombat 11 punches through 8m copies sold, NetherRealm teases what's next

Mortal Kombat 11 has sold over eight million copies, NetherRealm boss Ed Boon has announced.

In a tweet, Boon said the studio would reveal what’s next for Mortal Kombat 11 this week.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we’re not done yet. Stay tuned to see what’s next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

It’s an impressive feat for Mortal Kombat 11 and surely secures yet another sequel in the long-running gory fighting franchise. For reference, Mortal Kombat X, which came out in April 2015, ended up as NetherRealm’s best-selling game with almost 11m copies sold. Mortal Kombat 11 has managed eight million a year-and-a-half after release.

As for what’s next, it looks like a 1995 movie cast voice pack is on the cards. If the datamine that led to that speculation is true, it adds weight to a leak from a few months ago that mentioned the likes of movie Kitana, movie Liu Kang, movie Raiden, movie Shang Tsung and movie Johnny Cage. This leak also mentioned Harley Quinn, Smoke, Takeda, Michael Myers (from the Halloween films), Mileena, and Sektor were upcoming DLC characters.

