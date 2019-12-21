Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s: Food recall issued over health fears – full list here

The supermarket chains, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Waitrose have issued a food warning for those who have been shopping in store. Pesto products have been found to contain peanuts not mentioned on the label, which could cause serious risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance. This is the full list of affected items.
Food recall warnings can be issued when a product is thought to pose a risk to consumers.
The Food Standards Agency website said: “Sacla’ is recalling various pesto products listed below because they may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”
Sacla’ product recall
Sacla’ products are sold in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose and Morrisons.
Sacla’ ‘Nduja Pesto
The pack size 90 grams and all best before dates are affected.
Sacla’ Reduced Fat Basil Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto
Pack size 190 grams and all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
Pack size 190 grams and all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
Pack size 2×45 grams and all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Truffle Pesto
Pack size 90 grams and all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto
Pack size 190 grams and all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto
Pack size 950 grams with any best before date code.
Sacla’ Black Olive Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Chargrilled Aubergine Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Classic Basil Pesto
Pack size 90 grams with any best before date code.
Sacla’ Classic Basil Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Classic Basil Pesto
Pack size 290 grams, 2×45 grams and 950 grams with all best before date codes.
Sacla’ Gift Pack Pesto Trio
Pack 3×90 grams with any best before date code.
Aldi product recall
Aldi Cucina Basil Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.
Aldi Cucina Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with any best before date.
Waitrose product recall
Waitrose Basil Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with any best before date.
Waitrose Cavolo Nero Pesto
Pack size 190 grams with all best before date codes.