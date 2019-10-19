Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Waitrose issue urgent food recall list – do you have these products?

Asda, Tesco, Lidl, Waitrose and Ocado have issued a list of food recalls through the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website. Shoppers at the supermarkets are being encouraged to check if they have the food items. They are being asked to return them to the shops over safety fears. If the food products are taken back to the store where they were purchased, customers can get their money refunded.
Tesco
Tesco Takeaway Hot Indian Meal for 2 has been recalled due to cashew nuts in the meal.
Food Standards Agency announced: “Tesco is recalling Tesco Takeaway Hot Indian Meal for 2 because it contains cashew nuts which are not mentioned on the outer packaging.
“Some packs of the product may have been incorrectly packed with Chicken Korma which contains cashew nuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.” The product’s details are: pack size 1.67kg and use by date 19 October 2019.
Lidl
Alpenfest Pretzel Ice Cream is being recalled at Lidl GB due to its containing egg, hazelnut, milk, soya and wheat which are not provided as ingredients in English on the label.
It may also contain nuts, peanuts and sesame which are not listed in English on the ice cream’s label.
Lidl Northern Ireland is recalling Chicken Bites, Chicken Crispies, Chicken Wings.
These products are being recalled as the allergens labelling is not provided in English.
Shoppers should look out for products with these details: Chicken Bites pack size: 250g, batch code: 9247701, use by: 29 September 2019; Chicken Crispies pack size: 250g, batch code: 9247701, use by: 29 September 2019; Chicken Wings pack size: 300g, batch code: 47701, use by: 29 September 2019.
Waitrose
The supermarket behemoth is recalling Waitrose Sour Cream and Chive Mix.
The product contains wheat despite there being no mention of this on the Mix’s label.
Waitrose customers should look out for these details: pack size: 150g, best before date: 2019-12-21 and best before date: 21 December 2019.
No other Waitrose products are known to be affected at this time.
Asda
Struik Foods is recalling Bunlimited Crispy Onions – the food product is sold in Asda stores.
The Bunlimited Crispy Onions have been found to contain small pieces of metal.
Customers should not eat the item and return it to an Asda store to receive a refund.
The product has the following details: pack size: 100g and best before: 11 June 2020.
Ocado
Soupologie Soup, sold by Ocado is being recalled. over deadly listeria bacteria that had contaminated a certain brand of soup.
Britons have been urged not to eat the three popular flavours of soup – “Classic Tomato with Carrot and Red Pepper Soup”, “Broccoli, Pea and Basil Soup”, and “Peak and Leek Soup”.
Ocado shoppers should check if they have bought the affected batch code (03969) and best before date (01/10/ 19) of the Soupologie 5 a day Classic Tomato with Carrot & Red Pepper Soup 600g and return for a refund.
Other products to look out for
Birds Eye 50 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain are being recalled. This product is available to buy in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose.
The supermarket chains have issued an urgent warning as the product could contain plastic which would make it unsafe to eat.
