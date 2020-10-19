Ashley Graham Shares Nude Mirror Selfie: 'I Love My Big Strong Beautiful Body'

By

Catherine Armecin

Ashley Graham shared a nude photo on Instagram and explained to one follower that the word “big” can be a positive adjective to describe one’s body.

On Sunday, the plus-size model decided to bare it all when she captured a mirror selfie fresh out of the shower and shared it on Instagram. Graham’s wet hair is hanging over her shoulder as she posed nude in the picture. She wears nothing and only covers herself by wrapping her arms around her chest.

“Nakie big girl,” she wrote in the caption.

The post received positive responses from her followers. But one fan seemed to disagree with the model for using the word “big” and praised her for being a “beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory.” The same netizen said Graham is “super sexy and womanly.”

“I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body. Love you girlie,” Graham replied.

Several praised Graham’s response because they also agreed that the word “big” should be normalized when describing one’s body because it doesn’t necessarily mean a bad thing.

“Agree! Let’s not look at ‘big’ as a bad thing! Big small and anything in between is equally normal and beautiful,” one commented.

“Yes exactly ! it only feels negative if you equate big as bad and small as good or better. I’m not small I’m big because that’s my measurement! no justification judgment or nothing. this is how i come packaged! And it’s all good,” another added.

On the same day, Graham shared a throwback picture of her from the day she gave birth to her son, Isaac. In the picture, she is seen lying naked and only wearing white underwear while her baby is lying beside her to cover her breasts. Behind her are three women and her husband Justin Ervin.

“Can’t believe Isaac is 9 months today! 9 months in, 9 months out. Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth. We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!” she wrote in the caption.

