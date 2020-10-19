Asking prices at record highs but it could take six months to complete your purchase

Nonetheless, as a result, Rightmove are forecasting that annual house price growth will hit a peak of seven percent by December.

That’s the positive news. If you’re selling a property, of course.

The potentially not-so-great news is that there is such a significant processing backlog as property lawyers, mortgage lenders and surveyors grapple to clear what’s believed to be over 300,000 property transactions which were placed on hold during lockdown, together with the ‘mini boom’ in sales agreed since the announcement of the Stamp Duty Holiday scheme in July, that buyers who have their offers accepted from this month onwards may find that they don’t actually complete on their purchase before the end of March next year.

In practical terms, such is the build-up that those agreeing a purchase from this week onwards may miss out on the savings currently available and have to find the full amount of tax payable on their purchase if they complete from April 1st, 2021 onwards.

With buyer demand remaining undiminished since the summer, the time from offer to completion is now extending far past the usual 12 to 14 week average.

