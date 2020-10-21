Home Gaming Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansions head to Ireland and Paris
Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansions head to Ireland and Paris

Free updates will expand settlement and add seasonal festivals.

Ubisoft has detailed the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla season pass, which includes two large expansions set within Ireland and France.

The first, Wrath of the Druids, is due spring 2021 and sees you tracking druids, exploring Gaelic myths and delving into Irish history and folklore.

The second, The Siege of Paris, arrives summer 2021 and chronicles a key moment in Viking history while concluding the legacy of Eivor’s clan.

You’ll also get a bonus quest at Valhalla’s launch next month, The Legend of Beowulf.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Separately, Valhalla will receive free seasonal updates that expand the game’s already ambitious Viking settlement, and offer new abilities and game modes.

Season 1 launches in December with the arrival of the Viking yule festival in your settlement, a new river raiding feature, additional upgrades for your Jomsviking lieutenant, and more abilities, gear and cosmetics for Eivor.

Season 2 launches in March with another new game mode, more for your Jomsviking, more festivals and more new gear and cosmetics.

Season 3 and 4 follow later in 2021.

Finally, Ubisoft confirmed Valhalla will get the series’ now-well established educational mode Discovery Tour, offering insight into the history of Valhalla’s world.

