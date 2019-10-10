Asteroid alert: NASA tracks a cluster of rocks headed Earth’s way – Flying at 30,000mph

The first of the four asteroids to arrive on Saturday is Asteroid 2019 TN1.

The space rock was first spotted in the solar system on October 3, 2019.

NASA estimates TN measures somewhere in the range of 36ft to 82ft (11m to 25m) across.

The asteroid is flying through space at a speed of around 8.56km per second or 19,148mph (30,816kph).

At its closest, NASA said the asteroid will close-in on Earth around 4.42pm BST (3.42pm UTC) on Saturday.

Asteroid 2019 TN1 will approach Earth from a distance of about 0.03304 astronomical units (au).