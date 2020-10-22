During an asthma attack, narrowed airways are lined with excess mucus, making it harder to breathe. Don’t enable the condition to take your breath away, manage it well everyday with these guidelines.

The Mayo Clinic points out the symptoms of an asthma attack everyone needs to be aware of.

These include severe shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, and coughing or wheezing.

In addition, any symptoms that fail to respond to a quick-acting (rescue) inhaler are indicative of an asthma attack.