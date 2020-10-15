Asthma symptoms: The four signs you’ve developed the inflammatory condition

The chronic condition can seemingly go away, but can come back in later life. How would you know if you’re suffering from asthma? Be aware of these four symptoms.

According to Asthma UK, the four most common symptoms of asthma are: coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and chest tightness.

A person doesn’t need to experience all four symptoms to have asthma, and they may only occur when a trigger is present.

Examples of triggers include pollen, dust, cigarette smoke, cold air or pets.

Like this: Like Loading...