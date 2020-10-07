Home Lifestyle Astrology elements: What are the air signs?
Astrology elements: What are the air signs?

According to Sue Tompkins’ The Contemporary Astrologer’s Handbook, the elements “provide a construct upon which it is possible to view both the natural world and human behaviour.”

She explains that since our charts are more than our star signs, some birth charts will have an obvious emphasis on some elements and under-emphasis on others.

For example, you may be an Aries with lots of placements in Sagittarius and Leo so have a very fiery chart.

She writes: “An understanding of the elements and modes does more than foster an understanding of the signs: it can provide a starting point towards understanding the whole horoscope.”

Air signs have great social skills and are able to communicate really well with others.

While they can be sensitive, an air sign won’t take offence easily.

They are open-minded and tend to see the bigger picture rather than getting bogged down with tiny details.

This makes them a great sign to have around when the going gets tough because they will offer you some useful perspective.

You’ll note the symbols for these signs are NOT animals like most of the zodiac signs.

Libra is the scales, Gemini is the twins, and Aquarius is the water bearer.

This speaks to their civilised nature and desire to be proper, polite, and avoid unnecessary conflict.

They are very humane and full of empathy but this doesn’t mean they’ll agree with you just to keep you sweet.

Air signs will stand up for the underdog and themselves.

Air signs have an airy quality to them in that they are big dreamers.

While they can be rational and practical, sometimes they get obsessed with what is right and how the world should be.

This quality can make them seem unrealistic and naive, but Air signs really want progress and improvement.

Air signs tend to find it hard to make a decision though, and they can come across as anxious and forgetful.

