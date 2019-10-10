Atlanta Braves Fans helped their team to shame the defeat of the playoffs

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 9: Fans perform the tomahawk chant at SunTrust Park on October 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, during the National League Division Series Game Five between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. (Photo by Carmen) Getty Images

Native American is a St. Louis Cardinals player, and he said it was insulting. Officials at Atlanta Braves indicated that they oppose it.

You know, that kind of thing.

It was ripped off by the national media. again.

With confusion swirling around SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday night over all that 19th-century chopping and shouting, Braves fans were still clueless….. So, after Braves ‘ Mike Foltynewicz threw a ball for the game’s first pitch, “it” echoed from all over.

Ohhhhhh, Ohhhh, Ohhhh, Ohhhhh……

There wasn’t the normal reward for chopping and chanting on the big drum beyond the outfield wall from the scoreboard, the organist or the man. The entire thing took a life of its own this time. This came from those who felt entitled to do whatever they darn-well liked along these politically incorrect lines within the 3rd season of the Braves ‘ $722 million fun house…… one run for the Cardinals.

Then there are three.

Then there were eight.

Instead, with the Cardinals improving their journey to the National League Championship Series, they smashed the home town team in the National League Division Series ‘ fifth and deciding game with a few more runs.

10-0.

