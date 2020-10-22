Home Entertainment Audrey Hepburn documentary brings star to life like NEVER before
Entertainment

Audrey Hepburn documentary brings star to life like NEVER before

0

By

Director Helena Coan explains: “The film provides intimate interviews with those who knew her best, woven around rare archival footage.

“However, we have taken it one step further and worked with multi-award-winning British choreographer, Wayne McGregor CBE, to create dance sequences inspired by Audrey’s love of ballet, building a beguiling and emotionally affecting portrait of Audrey.

“Dance magnifies Audrey’s emotional landscape and brings a heightened sense of drama and theatre to the film, as well as a rich visual language which has not yet been used in documentary.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFrancis Chan, Dr. K.P. Yohannan, Hank Hanegraaff Confront Western Church in New Video
Next articleThe First Star in Our Galaxy Caught Sending Out Fast Radio Bursts Is Doing It Again

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Joker: Jared Leto CONFIRMED to be filming new scenes for Justice League Snyder Cut

0
ByNew reports continue to emerge about the 2021 reboot of The DC Extended Universe movie which divided fans and ended Zac Snyder's vision for...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis grandson: Lisa Marie Presley's beautiful tribute to son Benjamin on his birthday

0
ByBenjamin Keough was just 27 years old when he died on July 22 during a late-night party at Lisa Marie's California mansion. Lisa Marie...
Read more
Entertainment

Apex Legends update today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes news for Halloween 2020

0
ByApex Legends news for Halloween event (Image: EA)Today’s Apex Legends update is going to be launching very soon and will be kicking off the...
Read more
Entertainment

A familiar voice

0
ByHE has one of those soothing voices you hear in advertisements, and for many years he read the traffic report for a major radio...
Read more
Entertainment

The aspiring songstress

0
ByASPIRING singer, Pooja Nair wants to break away from the perception that being in a challenging job means giving up other passions in life.“I...
Read more
Entertainment

Adding colour to the mundane

0
ByOng Cai Bin’s art is focused on highlighting the beauty of objects that we might otherwise find commonINSIGNIFICANT things are significant for artist Ong...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Sports 0
ByVinnie Iyer When the Giants (1-5) travel to face the Eagles (1-4-1) in Philadelphia on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon...
Read more

Iran behind threatening pro-Trump emails to U.S. voters, feds say

US 0
ByEric Geller The threatening emails, purportedly sent by a far-right extremist group called the Proud Boys, told recipients, “You will vote for Trump on Election...
Read more

Naga Munchetty: BBC host teases 'highly privileged information' about co-star Charlie

Celebrity 0
ByNaga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have long impressed BBC Breakfast fans with their quirky and bold outfits, as they bring viewers the morning's news...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress