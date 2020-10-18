Home World Australia's Second-biggest City Eases Lockdown As Virus Cases Fall
World

Australia's Second-biggest City Eases Lockdown As Virus Cases Fall

0

By

AFP News

Lockdown restrictions in Australia’s second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial “stay-at-home” rule.

More than 100 days after the lockdown was imposed on Melbourne’s five million residents to fight an out-of-control surge of Covid-19 cases, authorities said that as of midnight they were lifting a two-hour limit on the time people could spend outside their homes for permitted activities.

They also extended from five to 25 kilometres (3 to 15 miles) the distance people could travel from their homes for several activities, including exercise, shopping for essentials, socialising and work in essential professions.

But Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria state which encompasses Melbourne, rejected growing calls for an end to all limits on people being able to leave their homes and for a broader reopening of restaurants and other retail businesses.

He said the stay-at-home rule could be lifted and other business restrictions eased on November 1 if community transmission of the virus remains under control.

“I’m not doing what is popular, I am doing what is safe, because we don’t want to be back here again” if there is a new wave of infections, Andrews said.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Victoria has fallen to low single digits for the past several days, after running at up to several hundred in August.

- Advertisement -

Australia’s Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has said further restrictions will be eased if virus transmission stays under control Photo: AFP / William WEST

The outbreak in Victoria came after other parts of Australia had successfully contained the epidemic and begun to reopen their economies, notably in neighbouring New South Wales, which includes Sydney.

Conservative politicians in other states, and the federal government, have been increasingly critical of Andrews’ centre-left government for maintaining the strict lockdown in Victoria, saying it was undermining national recovery efforts.

“Every day Victoria remains under restrictions… comes at a heavy cost,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a joint statement Sunday with his treasurer and health minister.

They urged Andrews to speed up the reopening of businesses, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality sector, which they said was losing 1,000 jobs every day of the lockdown.

But Andrews insisted social distancing measures needed to continue to prevent another outbreak.

“I have announced today what is safe, but will not undermine the sacrifice, the hard work, the pain, the amazing efforts that Victorians have put in,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Successes in Australia stand in stark contrast to the situation in Europe, where authorities from Spain to Britain have this week moved to implement tough new lockdown measures in the face of a continent-wide surge in infections.

Australia has recorded over 27,000 cases of the virus and 904 deaths in a population of 25 million, with more than 800 of the deaths in Victoria alone.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJustin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances
Next articleFood recall: Lidl and Waitrose issue new recalls on cheese and chocolate over health fears

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Justin Bieber performed "Holy" and "Lonely" on "Saturday Night Live" Bieber's performances received praise from fans and "SNL" viewers A report said the singer...
Read more
World

China Beefs Up Laws To Handle Epidemics, Protect Whistleblowers

0
ByAFP NewsChina has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks -- including protecting whistleblowers -- following a cascade of...
Read more
World

End Of The Party: Paris Empties Under Curfew

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterShortly before the clock struck 9 pm on Saturday, restaurant shutters in Paris came down and people dashed home to beat...
Read more
World

Turkish Cypriots Vote For Leader Amid East Mediterranean Tensions

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterTurkish-held northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara, was voting Sunday for a new leader in a run-off election...
Read more
World

Bolivians Vote In Election Expected To Bring Upheaval

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterVoters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday's general election in Bolivia. Polls opened...
Read more
World

Differently-Abled Newborn Baby Killed By Parents

0
Suman VarandaniKEY POINTS The child was suffering from Down's Syndrome The parents killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured, local police said They...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Renee Gracie Slams Supercars' Attitude Toward Women

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Renee Gracie warned that Supercars may not see another female driver anytime soon The former racer said Supercars benefited from making her...
Read more

How To Watch ‘Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders?’

Media & Culture 0
ByLauren Dubois Lifetime is officially putting an end to their “Fear the Cheer,” event with the final newest premiere, “Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?”...
Read more

Kirstie Alley Slammed After Revealing She's Voting For Donald Trump

Media & Culture 0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Kirstie Alley said she is voting for Donald Trump because he's "not a politician" Alley believes Trump "will turn the economy around...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: