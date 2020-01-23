Avengers Endgame: Marvel's Infinity War PREDICTED Thanos' death – Did you spot it?

“I know what it’s like to lose, to feel so desperately that you’re right but to fail none the less,” he said.

“It’s frightening — turns the legs to jelly.”

So, when the time finally comes for his mission to snap half of all beings out of existence, when he finally loses the fight, Thanos’ legs turn to jelly as he’s confronted with failure while still believing he’s in the right.

The first thing he does when he realises he’s lost is to sit down before he and his army turn to dust.

