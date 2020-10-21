Avengers Endgame theory: Mjölnir is Thor’s POWER dampener, it strengthened Captain America

By

Thor has had a complicated relationship with his hammer Mjölnir across the MCU movies. And now a popular new fan theory argues that the Asgardian weapon is actually Thor’s power dampener. Reddit user brownpanther_333 even argues that it stores his strength within itself.

The fan argued that Odin knew his powerful son was too brash and irresponsible, so needed to learn wisdom.

The theorist wrote: “He couldn’t trust his son to handle all that power responsibly.

“He already had failed to guide his daughter onto the right path.

“He had to take drastic measures, so he tasked the dwarfs with creating a power dampener disguised as a weapon.”

READ MORE: Marvel star Chris Hemsworth speaks out on SWAPPING Thor for Mad Max