Avengers THEORY: Marvel villain ISN’T lifeless and can return in Part 4 – Here is why

“So in the scene where the Avengers are preparing to go to Sokovia to fight Ultron, Tony goes through a stack of 5 different AI modules, choosing FRIDAY to run his suits now that JARVIS has been implemented into Vision,” the Marvel fan continued.

“The others were Tadashi (An easter egg to the Big Hero 6 character from the comics and the animated film a year prior), Jocasta (The wife of Ultron and an Avenger in her own right), and 2 unknown AI softwares ( One of which has no name at all showing which leads me to believe that this was the AI we now know as KAREN from Spiderman Homecoming) and another that ends in ….IAL. Obviously, the important one here is Jocasta.”

The Reddit consumer then went on to spotlight a second in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) comes throughout an Ultron head.

“When Peter is rifling through the alien tech inside the armoured van, he comes across one of Ultron’s heads with one detail standing out…. the red eyes,” they wrote.