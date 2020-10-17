Home Celebrity 'Bachelorette' Baby! Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Her 5th Child
'Bachelorette' Baby! Emily Maynard Is Pregnant With Her 5th Child

Riley Cardoza

Another mini Bachelor Nation member! Emily Maynard announced on Friday, October 16, that she is pregnant with her and husband Tyler Johnson’s fourth child together, her fifth.

“Ready or not #5,” Maynard captioned an Instagram photo of her baby bump.

Tyler Johnson and Emily Maynard. Courtesy of Emily Maynard/Instagram

The former Bachelorette, 34, became a mom in 2005 when her eldest daughter, Ricki, was born. The West Virgina native’s then-fiancé, Ricky Hendrick, died in an airplane accident before their little one’s arrival.

The former reality star went on to wed Johnson in 2014, which helped April 2 — both Hendrick’s and Johnson’s birthday — become both “a day of sadness” and a day of celebration.

“It’s the birthday of Ricki’s dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on,” Maynard wrote via Instagram in 2018. “On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me. Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives.”

The former ABC personality and her husband welcomed their first child together, Jennings, now 5, one year after their nuptials. He became a big brother when Gibson, 4, arrived in 2016, followed by Gatlin, 2, in 2017.

Prior to her and Johnson’s marriage, the I Said Yes author was engaged to former Bachelor Brad Womack and former Bachelorette contestant Jef Holm.

Maynard reflected on her time on The Bachelor in 2016, exclusively telling Us Weekly that she still “looks back” and wonders what she was thinking.

“My girlfriend and I would watch the show and just laugh [and say], ‘Who would ever agree to do this?’” she told Us at the time. “I still watch it, and I think, after all the embarrassing things that happen on this TV show, ‘Who in their right mind would ever agree to do this show, much less twice, like I did?’”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

