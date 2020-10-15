Home Celebrity ‘Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum Split After Nearly 8 Years Of...
Celebrity

‘Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum Split After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage: We’re ‘Moving Forward’

0

Jade Boren

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are done trying to ‘repair the damage’ in their marriage for the sake of their children Fordham, 5, and Essex, 3.

After finding each other on Season 7 of The Bachelorette, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s love story is coming to an end. The couple have decided to officially end their nearly eight-year marriage “after months of separation,” which Ashley, 35, revealed in an Instagram post on Oct. 14. Ashley wrote the breakup announcement alongside a photo from her 2012 nuptials with J.P., 43, making this news even more bittersweet.

Ashley Hebert
Ashley Hebert announced her split from husband J.P. Rosenbaum in this Instagram post shared on Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@ashleylynnrosenbaum)

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Ashley began the heavy post. The Bachelorette star continued, “We created the most beautiful children [Fordham, 5, and Essex, 3] and shared memories that will never be forgotten.”

However, Ashley revealed that she and J.P. are done trying to fix the “damage” in their relationship. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” she explained.

Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum
Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum on Season 7 of The Bachelorette. (Courtesy of ABC)

On a final note, Ashley added, “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

J.P. also issued a lengthy statement in the wake of the split. He admitted to feeling “the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness” whenever he went to write the post on Instagram, and explained, “I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hubert
J.P. Rosenbaum also announced the split on his Instagram on Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram / @_jprosenbaum)

J.P. also made it clear that one dramatic incident didn’t end his marriage. “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage,” he explained. You can read J.P.’s full message above.

This means there are only three other Bachelor Nation couples who have remained married: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, Desire Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Ashley and J.P. had been vocal about their marital issues when they starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017, and at the time, J.P. had claimed that sex “doesn’t happen” since they were busy raising a newborn.

Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum
Ashley Hebert was a 26-year-old dental student when she met J.P. Rosenbaum on her season of The Bachelorette. (Courtesy of ABC)

This news also comes nearly a year after Ashley revealed that J.P. was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome. “He is in treatment and doing well. It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment,” Ashley explained on her Instagram Story in Dec. 2019. The condition is a “rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe natural extract that increases hair growth in days by stimulating hair follicles
Next articleBeautyforever Launches New Product “U Part Wig”

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Demi Lovato Performs at the BBMAs After Max Ehrich Split

0
Mariah Cooper Focusing on music. Demi Lovato performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, in her first public appearance since her...
Read more
Celebrity

Britney Spears Stuns In Pink & Leopard Print Bikini As She Rides On BF Sam Asghari’s Shoulders — Pic

0
Jade Boren Britney Spears got a lift on the shoulders of her handsome beau, Sam Asghari, which put the spotlight on her colorful bikini. The...
Read more
Celebrity

John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

0
View photosJohn Cena took his WWE catchphrase, "You Can't See Me," quite literally when he secretly married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. E! News can confirm the...
Read more
Celebrity

Claudia Jordan: 5 Things About Former ‘Apprentice’ Star Alleging Donald Trump Tried Kissing Her

0
Erin Silvia Claudia Jordan revealed new claims about Trump, including that he tried to kiss more than once her during her time on ‘The Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity

Prime Day: The Calvin Klein Bra Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $20

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note: Prices and deals are accurate...
Read more
Celebrity

Naga Munchetty breaks silence on 'leaving' BBC Breakfast after announcing new role

0
Another wrote: “Hope you’re still going to appear on BBC Breakfast. “Where would we be without your wit, intelligence and Charlie windups.” In response to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What happens when you die: The process your brain goes through after death

Science 0
Near death experiences (NDEs) are a common phenomenon with survivors often saying they have seen a bright light at the end of a tunnel,...
Read more

Rebecca review: Lily James fails to stand out in Netflix's latest horror novel adaptation

Entertainment 0
Rebecca is another filmic adaptation of the 1938 Gothic novel of the same name, written by Dame Daphne du Maurier. This time around, Netflix...
Read more

The natural extract that increases hair growth in days by stimulating hair follicles

Lifestyle 0
What’s more, in a hair loss study in mice, researchers found that 33 percent of the animals that consumed green tea extract experienced hair...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: