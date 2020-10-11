Bachelor's AshLee Frazier and More Celebs Welcoming Babies in 2020

Riley Cardoza

The next generation! Celebrity parents from Cameron Diaz to John David Duggar gained adorable mini family members in 2020.

The actress and Benji Madden shared their surprise baby news on Instagram in January, writing in a joint Instagram statement: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the couple “went through so much” ahead of their baby girl’s arrival. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle,” the insider shared. “They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here. They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

As for Duggar, the Counting On star welcomed his first child, Grace Annette, with his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) the following week on January 7. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the reality stars told Us exclusively. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

Annette arrived weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, measuring 20.75 inches long.

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ infants, from Twilight’s Jackson Rathbone and his wife, Sheila Rathbone, to Today’s Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera.

