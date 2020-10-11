Bachelor's Madison Prewett Is Dating NBA Player Michael Porter Jr.

Mariah Cooper

Moving on! Madison Prewett is dating NBA star Michael Porter Jr. seven months after calling it quits with The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber.

The Bachelor runner-up, 24, recently went on a double date with Porter, 22, his sister Bri Porter and her husband, Reece. Bri shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, October 10, of the foursome enjoying their night out.

“My fave double date,” she captioned the picture. Prewett commented on the post, “Love you” along with four heart emojis.

Prewett competed for a chance at love with Weber, 29, on season 24 of The Bachelor earlier this year. The pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett removed herself from the competition. Weber and Sluss, 24, called off their engagement and he reunited with Prewett on the live “After the Final Rose” special in March. Two days later, Weber confirmed the pair had “mutually decided” to split.

In August, Prewett got flirty with Baltimore Orioles player Adley Rutschman via Instagram. “Roses are red, violets are blue, whoever finishes this best, dinner on me for two,” she captioned a photo of herself in a red dress.

The MLB star, 22, replied, “Roses are red, violets are blue … I’ll change your name to Rutschman from Prew.”

The Auburn University alum wrote back, “Woah this is moving really fast … first I need to know how do u say that last name.” Rutschman responded that her confusion would give the pair “something to talk about over dinner.”

Prewett told Us Weekly in June that she wanted her next partner to be a man of faith. “I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me,” she said at the time. “That’s going to be something that’s a make or break.”

- Advertisement -

She added that it was also important for him to have the “same beliefs” and share similar “vision and goals” with her.

Prewett explained, “I guess someone who is passionate about something, someone who knows who he is and knows his purpose. Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can.”

Michael, for his part, previously dated Cory in the House alum Madison Pettis in 2017.

Weber has since moved on with Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan, who placed fifth on his season.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants!

Like this: Like Loading...