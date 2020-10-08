Home Lifestyle Back pain: A certain disease may be causing an achy back -...
Lifestyle

Back pain: A certain disease may be causing an achy back – what is it?

0

The age-related disease occurs when discs between the vertebrae of the spinal column deteriorates. Could you be affected? Read on to find out.

Normally, the rubbery discs allow for flexing and bending of the back – acting as shock absorbers – confirmed Medical News Today.

In time, however, they can become worn down and not offer as much protection as before.

The condition could cause such intense back pain that the affected person is unable to carry out day-to-say activities.

Also known as spinal discs, the outer part is tough and fibrous, consisting of several overlapping layers; the inner core of spinal discs are soft and gelatinous.

As people age, the fluid found in intervertebral discs decreases, making the disc thinner.

This causes the distance between vertebrae in the spine become smaller, so it becomes less effective acting as a cushion.

Small tears and cracks may develop in the outer layer of the disc, meaning the soft inner layer can seep through the cracks.

Once a diagnosis has been given by your GP, you may be advised to fulfil certain exercises to strengthen the discs and increase mobility.

- Advertisement -

Usually, exercises that build the back and stomach muscles will be recommended.

Examples of these include swimming, cycling and walking, and core strengthening activities may be included, such as pilates.

Patients who don’t respond to conservative treatment within three months may need to consider surgery.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBGT's Nabil Abdulrashid accused of 'bullying and homophobia' by former co-star
Next articleEczema treatment: The natural oil shown to ‘improve skin hydration’ – what to look for

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Have you noticed this on the sides of your nose? It could signal Parkinson's disease

0
As a result, the body's ability to regulate movement becomes progressively impaired. According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are: Tremor –...
Read more
Lifestyle

5 Intimidating Wines That Are Actually Easy to Love

0
DEEP POUR Certain wines consistently perplex or intimidate people. Delicious and easy to love, these examples show those wines at their best. Illustration: Brian StaufferBy Lettie...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bedbugs: Biggest signs and indicators you could have an infestation on your hands

0
If a person wakes up with itchy areas they didn’t have when they went to sleep, it may mean bedbugs, particularly if they have...
Read more
Lifestyle

How To Overcome Substance Abuse – New Book From Bestselling Author Linville Meadows MD Reveals How Physicians Overcome Addiction To Alcohol And Drugs

0
    WILMINGTON, NC, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Dr. Linville Meadows is an Honors graduate of the U.N.C. School of Medicine, was recognized internationally for...
Read more
Lifestyle

Remote Schooling Is the New First-Class Hotel Perk

0
Fly-fishing at Montage Deer Valley, one of the physical fitness electives offered by Montage Academy.By Kelsey Ogletree Oct. 8, 2020 11:49 am ETAS WITH MANY...
Read more
Lifestyle

George Floyd Murder, Pandemic, Unemployment, Old Age, Poverty – How To Thrive In The Midst Of Overwhelming Adversity Is The Subject Of New Book...

0
    WILMINGTON, NC, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- It is no small wonder that anxiety and depression levels are on the rise in the US....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sky has finally fixed one of the most irritating issues with your Sky Q box

Tech 0
Sky Q is easily one of the most complete ways to watch TV. However, since its launch in 2016, the next-generation set-top box has...
Read more

Why Doesn't the Earth Have a Bunch of Mini Moons?

Science 0
Rhett Allain Putting this together with the net force, you get the momentum principle. It's kind of a big deal in physics.Illustration: Rhett AllainSo, it...
Read more

Have you noticed this on the sides of your nose? It could signal Parkinson's disease

Lifestyle 0
As a result, the body's ability to regulate movement becomes progressively impaired. According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of Parkinson's disease are: Tremor –...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: