Back pain: When your back pain could signal a vascular disorder – symptoms to spot

Back pain is often triggered by disorders of the gastrointestinal tract.

Ulcers may cause upper lumbar back pain.

A perforated ulcer is said to trigger intense pain and spasm, as well as signs of generalised illness and an acute abdomen.

Any type of kidney disease may also cause back pain with kidney stones being a notorious cause of severe, incapacitating back pain.

This kind of pain typically comes in waves, causing intense back spasms and pain for a few minutes, then easing off for a bit before coming back with a vengeance.

Pain like this is referred to as colic, and is typical for kidney stones, gall stones and kidney infections.

Like this: Like Loading...