Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'

Mandie DeCamp

As long as they love him! Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean gushed over being a dad backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 5 , following his epic virtual performance with his bandmates. Watch the Moms Like Us episode above to hear what he had to say.

McLean, who shares daughters, Ava, 7, and Lyric, 3, with wife Rochelle McLean, told Us Weekly that he earns some “cool points” with his kids “for now.”

“We’ll see what happens when they are teenagers. And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, your dad’s a Backstreet Boy. Isn’t he old?’ You know? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” he explained at the time. “Right now, Dad is cool. I’ll try to hold onto that.”

If his girls want to follow in his footsteps as a performer, the “I Want It That Way” crooner would be totally game.

“They already are. Every night, it’s a dance party or it’s a monologue or my oldest daughter wants to be a filmmaker and she makes up her own news channels. Both my girls love to be on camera. They love to be on stage,” he said. “They live to dance and sing. My oldest daughter is already writing music, so they’ve got the bug!”

McLean will support them if they take a different path though.

“No matter what, whatever they want to do, whatever their passion is, Mommy and Daddy will be 150 perfect behind them supporting them,” he said. “If they make a hard left and go into wanting to be doctors or run for president, I got their back.”

McLean is currently paired with Cheryl Burke on the ABC dancing competition.

- Advertisement -

On his latest performance, McLean told Us: “Cheryl and I felt really good about the scores. We have been talking about the scores a lot, hopefully going up every week. But, if you get too high too soon, it gets a little scary because then you don’t really have anywhere to go… So, but I’m over the moon. Three 8s is fantastic. I’m stoked.”

Also in this episode, host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz break down all the celebrity parenting news of the week, from Hilaria Baldwin’s parenting style to over-the-top celebrity gender reveals.

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...