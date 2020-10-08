Home Celebrity Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'
Celebrity

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'

0

Mandie DeCamp

As long as they love him! Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean gushed over being a dad backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 5 , following his epic virtual performance with his bandmates. Watch the Moms Like Us episode above to hear what he had to say.

McLean, who shares daughters, Ava, 7, and Lyric, 3, with wife Rochelle McLean, told Us Weekly that he earns some “cool points” with his kids “for now.” 

“We’ll see what happens when they are teenagers. And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, your dad’s a Backstreet Boy. Isn’t he old?’ You know? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” he explained at the time. “Right now, Dad is cool. I’ll try to hold onto that.”

AJ McLean, Ava, and Lyric Courtesy of AJ McLean/Instagram

If his girls want to follow in his footsteps as a performer, the “I Want It That Way” crooner would be totally game. 

“They already are. Every night, it’s a dance party or it’s a monologue or my oldest daughter wants to be a filmmaker and she makes up her own news channels. Both my girls love to be on camera. They love to be on stage,” he said. “They live to dance and sing. My oldest daughter is already writing music, so they’ve got the bug!”

McLean will support them if they take a different path though.

AJ McLean, Ava, and Lyric Courtesy of AJ McLean/Instagram

“No matter what, whatever they want to do, whatever their passion is, Mommy and Daddy will be 150 perfect behind them supporting them,” he said. “If they make a hard left and go into wanting to be doctors or run for president, I got their back.”

McLean is currently paired with Cheryl Burke on the ABC dancing competition.

- Advertisement -

On his latest performance, McLean told Us: “Cheryl and I felt really good about the scores. We have been talking about the scores a lot, hopefully going up every week. But, if you get too high too soon, it gets a little scary because then you don’t really have anywhere to go… So, but I’m over the moon. Three 8s is fantastic. I’m stoked.”

Also in this episode, host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz break down all the celebrity parenting news of the week, from Hilaria Baldwin’s parenting style to over-the-top celebrity gender reveals.

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEngland vs Scotland under-19s clash abandoned at half-time after coronavirus scare
Next articleBlues select six players on second day of NHL Draft

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Denise Welch: Loose Women star breaks silence on spat with Piers Morgan 'I’ve had enough'

0
Piers retweeted it and added: "If I had a loved one suffering from mental illness, I would stop them going on TV to spout...
Read more
Celebrity

Casey Goode's Son Released from Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'He's Been Such a Trooper'

0
Casey Goode's Son Released from Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageCasey Goode's Son Released from Hospital...
Read more
Celebrity

Martin Lewis' presenter wife Lara Lewington pictured for first time after surgery

0
The 41-year-old said she was flashing a “showbiz smile” despite recently going under the knife. She revealed she had been able to remove her sling...
Read more
Celebrity

Whitney Port Can't Stop Talking About These $20 Blue Light Blocking Glasses

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Anyone reading this is looking at a...
Read more
Celebrity

Eboni K Williams: 5 Things To Know About RHONY’s First Black Cast Member

0
Emily Selleck Eboni K Williams, a TV host and attorney, has made history as the first Black cast member to join Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristen Doute Reveals She Attended Stassi Schroeder’s Secret Wedding 3 Mos. After ‘VPR’ Reunion Feud

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Kristen Doute was invited to Stassi Schroeder’s wedding after all! She shared a photo with the pregnant bride to Instagram on October 7...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How To Overcome Substance Abuse – New Book From Bestselling Author Linville Meadows MD Reveals How Physicians Overcome Addiction To Alcohol And Drugs

Lifestyle 0
    WILMINGTON, NC, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Dr. Linville Meadows is an Honors graduate of the U.N.C. School of Medicine, was recognized internationally for...
Read more

Blues select six players on second day of NHL Draft

Sports 0
After selecting forward Jake Neighbours with their first-round pick on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues continued adding reinforcements to their organization during the...
Read more

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean: My Daughters Think I'm Cool 'for Now'

Celebrity 0
Mandie DeCamp As long as they love him! Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean gushed over being a dad backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: