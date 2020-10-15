Home Weird Bacon flavour face masks free for fry-up fans who want to smell...
Bacon flavour face masks free for fry-up fans who want to smell it everywhere

With almost everyone wearing face coverings nowadays, designers from Gucci to La Perla have jumped on the facemark bandwagon.

But one company you might not have expected to join in on the craze is Hormel.

Hormel, who describe themselves as “leader in breakfast meats in America,” are known for their bacon and other cured meat products.

But now they’ve branched out into what they call “breathable bacon.”

Breathable Bacon, according to Hormel, is a revolutionary face mask “featuring the latest in pork-scented technology.”

It features a two-ply multi-fibre filter “to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth.”

If you really like the smell of bacon, this is your lucky day

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label,” says Nick Schweitzer, a Senior Brand Manager at Hormel.

“In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favourite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”

Until the end of the month, Hormel are offering to send a free ham-scented mask to everyone who signs up to their BreathableBacon website and, even better, they have pledged to donate one free meal to US food bank network Feeding America for every request.

The company’s publicity stunt also includes sending 10,000 meals to IS food banks

It’s a hugely popular initiative, the site has already crashed under the load of people trying to claim their free pig-scented face mask, but the offer is available until October 28 so there’s still a chance to get your hand on one of the limited edition masks.

One lucky breathable bacon recipient, Diana Bradley, tweeted “ This smells so good I’m considering wearing it all day even though I have no plans to leave the house.”

Or, if you’re not successful, suggests Twitter user Randi Rico, “You could leave your (non-scented) mask next to the stove while you make bacon”

