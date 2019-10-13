Bad news, new Apple Macbook Pro and iPad Pro won’t arrive anytime soon

Apple is planning some pretty dramatic changes for its flagship iPad Pro and MacBook Pro series… but you might have to wait a little longer than planned to upgrade to the all-singing, all-dancing new kit. The former could get the same triple-camera seen on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the possible inclusion of improved Face ID that works in a greater number of angles, and faster A13 system-on-a-chip. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an unmatched track record when it comes to as-yet unannounced Apple hardware, also claims Apple will bring a Time Of Flight (ToF) sensor to the back of the new iPad Pro. Like Face ID, this will be able to scan in three-dimensions. But while Face ID is tuned to work with a face centimetres away from the handset, the ToF will be able scan the surroundings to map out the inside of a room.

This will help Apple boost photo quality, especially with Portrait Mode images that add a bokeh-style blur behind the subject. It will also help with Augmented Reality (AR) applications, which add digital objects to the real world that users can interact with. It’s unclear whether this ToF sensor will be in addition to the wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras we saw on the iPhone 11 Pro. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro is due to get a head-to-toe revamp. Apple is widely-rumoured to the ditch the problematic Butterfly Keyboard, which is now covered by an extended warranty because due to ongoing reliability issues with the low-travel keys, in favour of a redesign scissor-keyboard mechanism. The new MacBook Pro will sport a 16-inch display that bleeds to the very edge of the chassis, with just enough room for a Face ID module in the minute bezel. From the outside, it sounds like the display will look pretty similar to the iPad Pro.