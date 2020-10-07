Home Tv & Radio Bake Off viewers in tears as Linda pays tribute to former contestant:...
Tv & Radio

Bake Off viewers in tears as Linda pays tribute to former contestant: 'I'm in bits!'

0

The judges then had a tough decision on their hands on who would be the third person to leave the competition and who would win the Star Baker award.

It was then up to hosts Noel Fielding, 47, and Matt Lucas, 46, to break the news to the 10 remaining bakers.

After much deliberation, it was, in fact, Mark Elliot who took the highly-acclaimed prize whilst Rowan’s time in the tent came to an end.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote of the result: “I loved him, but Rowan was the right person to go out this week. First time they’ve picked the right one! #GBBO.”

Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElisabeth Moss to Play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill in Blumhouse TV Project
Next articleApex Legends DOWN: Server status news, slow matchmaking crossplay issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Chris Watts felt he 'murdered daughters twice' after they survived first attempt

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ariane Sohrabi-Shiraz) If you’ve watched the American Murder: The Family Next Door documentary on Netflix, you will know how chilling it is. The documentary follows...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Vandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again)

0
It's election season in America, which means things can get pretty hectic, and it's especially true for any Presidential election year, as people go...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Coronation Street remove every trace of Bruno Langley amid Todd Grimshaw return

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Coronation Street bosses have removed every trace of sex offender actor Bruno Langley on set after replacing him as Todd Grimshaw. The 37-year-old...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Dancing With The Stars' Skai Jackson Dedicates Emotional Performance To Disney Channel Co-Star Cameron Boyce After His Death

0
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten were both in tears in the video package, and I'm guessing there were plenty of viewers who were choked...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Piers Morgan leaves Susanna Reid speechless with marriage revelation 'My wife was bemused'

0
Following the ceremony, Paris was heard telling her new ”husband”: “Remember Piers, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” Elsewhere on Good Morning Britain today,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show

0
Despite chats on Skype, FaceTime, and sharing her driver's license with him, Ramon did not want to believe Paola was a lie. Every time...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

5 Golden Rules For Hiring The Best Website Designing Company

Business 0
Looking for a great website designing company but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we have all the information you need to make...
Read more

Johnny Nash dead: 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer dies aged 80 'Rest in musical glory'

Celebrity 0
The single sold over a million copies in the US and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 that year, where it remained...
Read more

Covering Comments Is Instagram’s Newest Anti-Bullying Tool

Tech 0
Arielle Pardes For years, Instagram has been on a mission to make itself the nicest place online. It’s a quixotic mission for a social media...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: