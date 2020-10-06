Baldur’s Gate 3 release time confirmed with BG3 Steam early access news

Fans have had to wait a long time for Baldur’s Gate 3 and it looks like plenty are gearing up to the game in early access. While not the full experience, it will give fans the chance to “shape” the BG3 experience across Steam, GOG, Mac and Google Stadia. And the wait is almost over to experience the next game in the exciting Baldur’s Gate gaming series.

THE BALDUR’S GATE 3 EARLY ACCESS RELEASE TIME

Larian Studios has confirmed that the early access Baldur’s Gate 3 release time has been set for 6pm BST on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

And the good news is that everyone will be able to join in at the same time, regardless of chosen platform.

As confirmed earlier this week by Larian, Mac gamers will be able to join in on the action alongside gamers on Steam, GOG and Google Stadia.

The only downside is that there will be no preload available, meaning you will have to wait a little while.

We say that because the BG3 download is over 149GB and that’s quite a chunk of downloading for most gamers to go through.

For gamers in the United States, the BG3 release time has been set for 10am PDT on the same day.