Home Gaming Baldur’s Gate 3 release time confirmed with BG3 Steam early access news
Gaming

Baldur’s Gate 3 release time confirmed with BG3 Steam early access news

0

Fans have had to wait a long time for Baldur’s Gate 3 and it looks like plenty are gearing up to the game in early access. While not the full experience, it will give fans the chance to “shape” the BG3 experience across Steam, GOG, Mac and Google Stadia. And the wait is almost over to experience the next game in the exciting Baldur’s Gate gaming series.

THE BALDUR’S GATE 3 EARLY ACCESS RELEASE TIME

Larian Studios has confirmed that the early access Baldur’s Gate 3 release time has been set for 6pm BST on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

And the good news is that everyone will be able to join in at the same time, regardless of chosen platform.

As confirmed earlier this week by Larian, Mac gamers will be able to join in on the action alongside gamers on Steam, GOG and Google Stadia.

The only downside is that there will be no preload available, meaning you will have to wait a little while.

We say that because the BG3 download is over 149GB and that’s quite a chunk of downloading for most gamers to go through.

For gamers in the United States, the BG3 release time has been set for 10am PDT on the same day.

Due to the size of the game and the nature of an early access launch, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few hiccups with servers when things start to get going.

- Advertisement -

One solid way around these issues is to use Google Stadia to play BG3, as you can avoid the big downloads and get involved straight away.

Larian have confirmed that when you do start your adventures, you’ll be able to choose your race, subrace, background and class. In certain cases you also get to choose a subclass, perhaps a deity.

And the good news is that these choices will ripple out across the story, affecting how you roleplay throughout the game.

Here’s more from Larian, who confirmed in a new blog post this week: “You’ll assign points to your 6 abilities (Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTori Spelling & Jennie Garth React To Jessica Alba’s Wild ‘No Eye Contact’ Claims About ‘90210’
Next articleTesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for shoppers

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Get up to £60 off 4K TVs, next-gen games and more in today's Ebay sale

0
Everything you need to know, plus highlights from Digital Foundry.Stop me if you've heard this one before: Ebay UK is offering 15 per cent off...
Read more
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima gets co-op multiplayer, New Game+ later this month

0
There's a hefty update coming to developer Sucker Punch's samurai action adventure Ghost of Tsushima next Friday, 16th October, introducing New Game+, co-op multiplayer,...
Read more
Gaming

Fast cars, big bums and the secrets behind one of the best Need for Speed games yet

0
It's not so much a secret at this point, but at least we now have the finer details: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha (2010.201002-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Alpha ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

PS Plus October 2020 free PS4 games release date, launch time and PlayStation Plus deals

0
Sony is getting ready to release the PS Plus October 2020 free PS4 games. The next batch of free PS4 games have an October 6 release date, exclusively...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnite fans choose favorite POI, event and skin of all time

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Last week, Epic Games celebrated Fortnite Battle Royale’s third birthday with an in-game party. As with previous anniversaries, the festivities included cake,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show

Tv & Radio 0
Despite chats on Skype, FaceTime, and sharing her driver's license with him, Ramon did not want to believe Paola was a lie. Every time...
Read more

Ranking the Falcons' best Dan Quinn replacement candidates if Atlanta fires head coach

Sports 0
Vinnie Iyer Dan Quinn coached the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 after the 2016 NFL season. Less than four years later, after two missed playoff...
Read more

'We've talked about it': Dolly Parton again teases she 'might' pose for Playboy to celebrate turning 75

Celebrity 0
Is Dolly Parton going to ring in her 75th birthday with anotherÂ Playboy photo shoot? The country music icon teasedÂ the possibility again in a radioÂ interview with...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: