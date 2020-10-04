Home Celebrity Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Michelle On...
Celebrity

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Michelle On 28th Wedding Anniversary

0

Erin Silvia

Barack Obama shared a loving photo of himself sharing a tender and happy moment with his wife Michelle in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary, and used the caption to encourage people to vote.

Barack Obama, 59, is celebrating the 28th wedding anniversary with his wife Michelle Obama, 56, but he’s also fully aware that it’s a month until the presidential election day. The loving husband shared a cozy photo that showed him and his lady love sharing a sweet moment as they put their foreheads together and gave each other the biggest smiles to Instagram on Oct. 3, and used the caption to boast about their connection as well as to express the importance of voting.

Barack Obama
Barack Obama’s sweet message to wife Michelle on their 28th wedding anniversary. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” the caption read. “This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

Barack’s positive message brought on a lot of comments from his followers about his love life and about voting. “Just checked the status of my absentee ballot, and it was accepted in my swing district. Happy anniversary! #ivoted,” one follower wrote. “king with a queen to match,” another wrote. “Respect forever the best president of the world president obama and the best first lady michelle elegant and lovely i love you very much😍😍😍😍,” a third gushed.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Barack and Michelle Obama got married on Oct. 3, 1992. (AP)

Like Barack, Michelle took to her own Instagram to express gratitude for her husband and encourage followers to find people to vote. “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her hubby smiling and posing while sitting together. “So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack. ❤️😘”

Barack and Michelle’s anniversary comes on the heels of a major presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the latter of which the Obamas have endorsed. After Trump, First lady Melania Trump, and several other White house staffers recently all tested positive for COVID-19, many U.S. citizens are anticipating if and/or how this could affect the election. As of right now, it has been confirmed that Trump has only suffered from mild symptoms right now, but checked into Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGocycle GX (2020) electric bike review: smart motor, smarter design
Next articleIs No. 18 Oklahoma still a factor in the College Football Playoff after Kansas State upset? | BNK

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On ‘Buffy’ In Quarantine — Watch

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!Sarah Michelle...
Read more
Celebrity

These Soft, Comfy Bras Are Perfect for Sleeping on Hot Nights

Newslanes - 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feeling a little too hot at night?...
Read more
Celebrity

Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony In Blue Swimsuit — See Pic

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram snap, while spending some quality time with her mom and pals Ciara...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Calls Her 'Beautiful' Amid Weight Loss

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, posted a loving comment on a photo of the Pitch Perfect actress on Friday, October 2.Wilson, 40, shared...
Read more
Celebrity

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28-year marriage with urge to vote: 'That’s an anniversary message of the best kind'

Newslanes - 0
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images) MoreBarack and Michelle Obama don’t want...
Read more
Celebrity

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Late Kobe Bryant & His Family With Black Mamba Lakers Jersey

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia LeBron James admitted to hoping to make the late Kobe Bryant’s family ‘proud’ by wearing Black Mamba L.A. Lakers jerseys during the team’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Lili Reinhart Is Just Being Honest

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Sanam YarLili Reinhart has been outspoken for almost as long as she’s been famous. The star of the popular teen soap “Riverdale” has openly...
Read more

Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her Kids, 8 & 11, Got ‘Hooked’ On ‘Buffy’ In Quarantine — Watch

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Sarah Michelle Gellar’s children found a TV show to binge while in quarantine: their mom’s hit 90s series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’!Sarah Michelle...
Read more

The herbal supplement shown to boost sexual performance and encourage weight loss

Health Newslanes - 0
Only seven percent of veterans taking a placebo reported any improvements. However, it is worth noting that organisations like the American Urology Association do not...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: