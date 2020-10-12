Barack Obama 'publicly humiliated' Donald Trump with 'deeply hurtful' speech

Throughout Barack Obama‘s presidency, and afterwards, a number of conspiracy theories asserted that he was ineligible because he was not a natural-born US citizen. Donald Trump served as a leading proponent of the now discredited “birther movement” and never apologised for spreading such claims, even after the former US President published his birth certificate. He only publicly acknowledged that Mr Obama was a US citizen in 2016.

The reason why Mr Trump never expressed regret might be because, in 2011, Mr Obama used the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner to put an end to his conspiracies and take a swipe at the American firebrand. In a televised speech, the Hawaiian-born politician said: “No one is happier – no one is prouder – to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: did we fake the moon landing? “What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

Mr Obama also called him a “political charlatan” and suggested he had a “dead fox” on his head. According to 2017 British documentary “Trump: An American Dream”, that was the night Mr Trump really decided he wanted to run for the presidency. Regarding Mr Obama’s speech, political adviser Sam Nurnberg said: “That was raw [and] deeply hurtful to Donald Trump. “Hugely embarrassing.” JUST IN: Furious Italexit campaigner lashes out at EU

US President Donald Trump with his predecessor Barack Obama

Recalling Mr Trump's reaction he added: "He didn't say a word [and] he left early. "The people in that room at the WHCD were making fun of Donald Trump. "I believe, really, that was the night that set him on the path of the presidency." After suffering from coronavirus, Mr Trump is set to return to the campaign trail this week in what is likely his last opportunity to reset his beleaguered presidential reelection bid. With election day just three weeks away and millions of Americans already voting, the Republican President is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by a significant margin in major national polls and narrowly in make-or-break swing states including Pennsylvania and Florida.

US President Donald Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Democrats are quietly confident, although the ghosts of 2016 and potential coronavirus pandemic complications appear to be keeping them on guard. The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday was the latest poll to indicate Mr Biden’s strength. The former Vice President led Mr Trump by a 55 percent to 43 percent margin among likely voters. The poll was the third high quality national poll published this week that had Mr Biden up by at least 10 points and above 50 percent. The other two were from CNN/SSRS and Fox News.

