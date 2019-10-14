Barcelona airport under siege by thousands of protesters – brawls erupt inside terminal

Metro and train services at Barcelona’s El Prat airport were briefly suspended today over separatist protests after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine independence leaders to years in jail. Both the metro and train have now resumed, the train operator and local police said. Footage showed police in full riot gear cordoning off dozens of protesters, with some wearing hoods and masks. Airport operator AENA said the airport was now operating normally.

The Foreign Office has warned people travelling to Barcelona: “There have been large gatherings of people in Barcelona and other areas of the Catalonia region in relation to the political developments there. “Further gatherings and demonstrations are likely to take place. They may occur with little or no warning and even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can escalate and turn confrontational. “You should exercise caution if you’re in the vicinity. Demonstrations may also cause some disruption and delays to transport services.” People are advised to check their airline’s website for any delays or updates if they are planning to fly to and from Barcelona today. Easyjet tweeted: “We’re still running our flights to and from Barcelona as close to schedule as possible.”

Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, which triggered protests across the region. Meanwhile, three other defendants were also on trial for their involvement in the October 2017 referendum held in spite of a ban and a short-lived independence declaration. They were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison. All defendants were acquitted of the gravest charge, rebellion, but leading separatists were quick to condemn the court’s decision and the jailed men sent out messages of defiance, urging people to take to the streets. READ MORE: Catalan crisis: FC Barcelona speak after independence leaders jailed

The head of the regional parliament Roger Torrent said: “This sentence is an attack on democracy and the rights of all citizens. “Today we are all convicted, not just 12 people.” Former head of Catalonia’s regional government, Carles Puigdemont, said the prison sentences were an “atrocity.” In Barcelona, three main streets were blocked by protesters holding signs calling for “Freedom for political prisoners” and a crowd chanted “We’ll do it again”. READ MORE:

This was a slogan used by separatist supporters who want to hold another referendum. Protesters blocked train and metro access to the Barcelona airport and others temporarily blocked traffic on the A2 highway. Several regional roads across Catalonia were also affected, officials at the road traffic agency said. The regional train network was interrupted in the separatist stronghold of Girona by people standing on the tracks, wrapped in pro-independence flags.

The separatists who were jailed said on social media that they would carry on their fight. Jordi Sanchez, who was sentenced to nine years in jail, said: “Nine years in prison won’t end my optimism. “Catalonia will be independent if we persist. Let us demonstrate without fear, let us move forward determinedly from non-violence to freedom.” Mr Sanchez was the leader of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) grassroots movement.

Protests for Catalonia’s independence have been largely peaceful over the past years but police sources have said authorities are prepared for any violence. The regional head of Catalonia, separatist Quim Torra, called for an amnesty for all 12 leaders. He added he would seek an urgent meeting with Spain’s King Felipe VI and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. But Mr Torradid not repeat past weeks’ calls for civil disobedience.

