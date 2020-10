By

The director of the Flash movie, Andres Muschietti, recently said Keaton will be appearing as Batman.

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel that nothing was set in stone yet: “I can’t confirm anything. We’ll see if it happens.”

The host suggested they could start bringing back every Batman actor including Adam West and.. Kanye West.”

Keaton agreed: “Oh yes, all 127.”

He also gave his insider expert opinion on who the best Batman actor of all time was.