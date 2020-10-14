Home US Battle for Senate spills into Barrett hearing
US

Battle for Senate spills into Barrett hearing

0

John Bresnahan and Burgess Everett

The Barrett confirmation drive has been made more controversial than a typical Supreme Court fight by Trump and Mitch McConnell’s precedent-breaking move to act weeks before Election Day. Senators on both sides of the dais have launched into long partisan speeches haranguing their colleagues over hot-button issues, sometimes not even asking questions of Barrett.

In fact, the hearings often look more like a campaign debate than a thorough review of Barrett’s qualifications for a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court. But with Barrett’s confirmation all but assured in the polarized Senate, both parties see an opportunity to seize political advantage heading into November. And never has a Supreme Court confirmation collided so neatly with a presidential election and a battle for Senate control.

Graham defended blurring the line between Barrett’s confirmation hearings and his own reelection campaign, noting that Democrats on Monday had raised the issue of how many South Carolinians could lose health care if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, in an upcoming case.

“It’s pretty appropriate for me to respond to political attacks in a political way,” Graham said Tuesday during a break in the hearings. “If you didn’t catch it, all day yesterday was attacks on the ACA. They mentioned three times South Carolina, what would happen if the ACA is repealed. I thought it was fair for me to say my position is there’s a better way for South Carolina.”

Graham’s response shows how some Republicans now view Barrett’s nomination. Democrats can’t derail her on the merits, so they have to broaden the fight to include abortion, health care, election security and, of course, Trump.

“Arguing ‘We want to race her through so she can rule against the Affordable Care Act’ is not a great argument,” scoffed Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a Judiciary Committee member. “I don’t know why this is good for them.”

But with their Senate majority imperiled and Trump threatening to drag them down, Republicans see one last chance to activate the conservative voters who pushed their party over the top in 2016 amid a GOP blockade of a Supreme Court vacancy. Four at-risk Republican senators might be stuck in D.C. for Barrett’s confirmation hearings — including Graham — but the GOP sees a chance to save its majority with a victorious confirmation vote right before the election.

Republicans reason that being seen fighting for Barrett on national TV is perhaps the best way to boost the hopes of Graham and GOP Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Joni Ernst (Iowa) and John Cornyn (Texas) — especially during a pandemic that’s limited traditional campaigning to Zoom sessions and small events. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that politically, this week’s hearings are “a lot more important than attending yet another rubber chicken dinner on the campaign trail.”

- Advertisement -

Cornyn spent his opportunity for questions ripping Democrats’ presumption of how Barrett would rule as “propaganda in order to make a political point.” He also predicted afterward to reporters “it will be a fundraising bonanza” for his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar.

“Obviously this is the worst kept secret in the world, so there’s nothing to do but embrace it,” Cornyn said of the potential benefit to him of the Barrett confirmation fight. “I have every confidence that this is a positive in my state.”

Yet for Democrats, the hearing has become a high-profile venue to litigate their broader message: Republicans want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and the Supreme Court is the only way they can do it. Since 2018, when Democrats took back the House, the party’s focus on health care has been at times single-minded, and it’s a message only heightened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) framed the GOP strategy this way: “They want the Supreme Court to be the issue, not the pandemic. It’s pretty simple.” Officials at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee argued that the two can’t be separated.

“Senators Graham, Ernst, Tillis, and Cornyn just reminded the entire country that Republicans still want to overturn the Affordable Care Act and gut coverage protections for pre-existing conditions,” said DSCC spokeswoman Helen Kalla. “Poll after poll shows voters are rejecting Republicans’ priorities during this public health crisis.”

Though Barrett won’t be confirmed for a couple weeks, Republicans in tough races have not yet seen the big polling bump in red-leaning states that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation gave them in 2018. But that hasn’t tamped down vulnerable Republicans’ enthusiasm.

After 10 days of isolating after testing positive for coronavirus and attending Monday’s hearing virtually, Tillis made sure he was there in person on Tuesday for his Q&A session with Barrett. He talked about his plans to donate blood and sympathized with other North Carolinians who had contacted coronavirus.

Tillis also advised Barrett’s family to “treat social media like roadkill” and not look at it; at one point, he read tweets critical of Barrett and entered them into the record. He ended his remarks by attacking liberal Democratic presidential candidates who had supported “Medicare for All, which could be Medicare for none.” The actual Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, prefers expanding Obamacare.

Ernst said there’s nothing strategic to her being in D.C. for the hearing: Skipping it wouldn’t be an option. But she said questioning Barrett helps her in her close race against Democrat Theresa Greenfield regardless — particularly if she can continue trying to work on a new coronavirus relief bill while in Washington.

- Advertisement -

“It’s important to Iowans who sent me here to do my job,” Ernst said in an interview. “And if we can continue working on virus negotiations, I think it’s helpful.”

Ernst spent her bloc of time hitting Democrats for blocking a $ 300 billion GOP stimulus bill in September, reiterating her own “pro-life” views, and attacking Obama-era regulations that she said hurt Iowa farmers. As she was questioning Barrett, a fundraising email from the National Republican Senatorial Committee hit donors’ inboxes.

The message said the GOP is “closer than ever” to installing a conservative majority on the Supreme Court but contained an urgent plea: “We need YOUR help to get the job done, friend. If we fail to maintain the majority, we cannot confirm conservatives to the courts!”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOne Chicago Questions That Need Answers In New Seasons Of Med, Fire, And P.D.
Next articleConor McGregor shares new footage of Khabib brawl showing brutal punches thrown

RELATED ARTICLES

US

US election: Biden says Florida seniors 'expendable' for Trump

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Opinion | How to Get Amy Coney Barrett to Say What She Really Thinks

0
Kimberly Wehle If Democratic senators want to dismantle the false notion that conservative judges don’t allow factors other than “the law” to influence their reading...
Read more
US

Republicans try to separate Barrett from Trump

0
Josh Gerstein “I play a lot of golf with the president, I guess. I’ve enjoyed it,” Graham said. “We talk about a lot on the...
Read more
US

What the pros are watching for at Barrett's confirmation hearing

0
Josh Gerstein Here’s POLITICO’s guide to the watchwords likely to dominate the questioning over Barrett over the next two days: The Ginsburg rule For years, Republican presidents’...
Read more
US

Barrett says George Floyd killing was 'very, very personal' for her family

0
Caitlin Oprysko “Senator, as you might imagine, given that I have two black children, that was very, very personal for my family,” Barrett told Senate...
Read more
US

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump Supreme Court nominee sidesteps questions

0
media captionJudge Barrett: "No conversation with the president on how I might rule" over the Affordable Care Act or any election disputeUS Supreme Court...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Facebook Group for Robert Graham Clothing Collectors Grows to More Than 1000 Members in First 8 Months

Fashion 0
It's a fun Robert Graham fan group that enjoys wearing and celebrating everything Robert Graham. ---Ron Sturgeon, Founder of Robert Graham Clothing Collectors    FORT WORTH,...
Read more

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With Puppy Oscar

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself laying back and relaxing with his puppy while wearing only shorts,...
Read more

High blood pressure: Struggling to remember past events? It could be due to hypertension

Health 0
As the volume of blood circulating through your blood vessels increases, so does the pressure on you artery walls - hence high blood pressure. In...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: