Home Tv & Radio Battlestar Galactica: 8 Major Questions We Have About The New Peacock Series
Tv & Radio

Battlestar Galactica: 8 Major Questions We Have About The New Peacock Series

0

Like with any show of the scope and scale of Battlestar Galactica, there’s a lot about the upcoming streaming series that we want to know, namely, when can we see it, how long will it last, and what’s it about? All of these are valid questions that will surely get answered as the months pass and we get some more concrete information regarding the show, its story, how it ties to the 2004 series, and so much more. In the meantime, however, here are just eight of those questions.

Source:CinemaBlend Latest Content

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKanye West Is ‘Praying’ For Donald & Melania Trump’s ‘Full Recovery’: ‘We Need To Come Together’
Next articleTrump sets off multi-state Covid tracing crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

EastEnders fans ‘uncover’ plot hole with Rainie Cross' pregnancy announcement

Newslanes - 0
EastEnders fans were left baffled after last night's instalment of the BBC soap, when a key storyline seemed to have been brushed under the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

James Martin scolds Saturday Morning guest after cheeky request ‘Pack it in!’

Newslanes - 0
“That roman lettuce, that coriander,” Francesco listed. “Where’s the coriander from?” “Vietnamese coriander,” James confirmed before warning Francesco to keep his hands to himself.  “This is...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Where are the Heartbeat cast today – from tragic deaths to risqué strip scenes

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Heartbeat gripped the nation on Sunday evenings, showcasing the highs and lows of a chaotic North Yorkshire village for 18 years on...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield's ex describes their passionate romance with 'love letters'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Phillip Schofield 's ex-girlfriend has opened up about their relationship, which played out years before he met his wife. Marika Tautz dated the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Naga Munchetty cuts off James Cleverly as Brexiteer MP blasts 'You're wrong!'

Newslanes - 0
Naga Munchetty welcomed James Cleverly onto the show this morning as the presenter grilled the Foreign Office Minister on the Government’s Brexit negotiations. However,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Lucifer Season 5: 6 Things That Need To Happen In Part 2

Newslanes - 0
Ella Needs To Finds Out That Lucifer Is The Devil Over the course of the show, nearly everyone in Lucifer’s inner circle has learned that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gracie McGraw, 23: 5 Things To Know About Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Oldest Daughter

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Gracie McGraw proudly embraced her natural body when she confidently showed it off, including its stretch marks, in new Instagram snapshots. Here are...
Read more

Consuming this natural seed oil daily may 'significantly' reduce high blood pressure

Health Newslanes - 0
It describes the pressure when your heart pushes blood out. According to Blood Pressure UK, it is the most important number because it gives a...
Read more

Amanda Holden wears another raunchy number in last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
She went for a soft glam makeup look with smoky, brown eyes, a natural lip and a bronzed finish. Amanda and her co-judge Alesha both...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: