Labour’s Anneliese Dodds suffered a “car crash” interview after Naga Munchetty grilled the Shadow Chancellor this morning on BBC Breakfast. Ms Munchetty put pressure on Ms Dodds over Labour’s economic plans and national lockdown policies. Viewers took to social media to savage the “truly shocking” and “car crash” response from Labour.

Ms Dodds used the interview to take aim at Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest multi-billion-pound package for business and workers, as well as Boris Johnson’s tier lockdown system. She hit out at the Mr Sunak’s economic concessions, saying it was “the third change to his winter economic plan that we’ve seen and we are still in the autumn”. Ms Munchetty grilled Ms Dodds on her own party’s plans, saying: “Can you say what you would do differently in succinct terms?” When she again attacked Mr Sunak’s plans, Ms Munchetty repeated: “My question is what would you do differently?” JUST IN: Christmas lockdown: Labour’s Dodds grilled by BBC host on Starmer plea

Ms Dodds responded: “We would not have the threshold on savings so more people can gain access to the wage support system, and we would also remove that five-week wait.” Ms Munchetty then quizzed the Shadow Chancellor on Labour’s plans for a national lockdown, asking: “Does that really make sense when so many people are struggling economically?” The Labour Shadow Chancellor said: “The tier system so far has not worked to reduce infections. - Advertisement - “What we are are looking at, up to Christmas, is an increasingly difficult situation across the country.”

Another remarked: “Here we go ..Anneliese Dodds..what suggestions has she come up with…NO because she has done nothing …just moan!” One simply noted: “Another car crash interview for Dodds. Truly shocking.” Others added: “It’s easy for the likes of Dodds to say the govt needs to throw money at this or that. “They’re not in power, they don’t have to balance the finances of the country.”