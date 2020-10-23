Home Tv & Radio BBC Breakfast viewers rage at Labour's Shadow Chancellor after 'car crash' interview
Tv & Radio

BBC Breakfast viewers rage at Labour's Shadow Chancellor after 'car crash' interview

0

By

Labour’s Anneliese Dodds suffered a “car crash” interview after Naga Munchetty grilled the Shadow Chancellor this morning on BBC Breakfast. Ms Munchetty put pressure on Ms Dodds over Labour’s economic plans and national lockdown policies. Viewers took to social media to savage the “truly shocking” and “car crash” response from Labour.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Ms Dodds used the interview to take aim at Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest multi-billion-pound package for business and workers, as well as Boris Johnson’s tier lockdown system.

She hit out at the Mr Sunak’s economic concessions, saying it was “the third change to his winter economic plan that we’ve seen and we are still in the autumn”.

Ms Munchetty grilled Ms Dodds on her own party’s plans, saying: “Can you say what you would do differently in succinct terms?”

When she again attacked Mr Sunak’s plans, Ms Munchetty repeated: “My question is what would you do differently?”

JUST IN: Christmas lockdown: Labour’s Dodds grilled by BBC host on Starmer plea

- Advertisement -

Anneliese Dodds suffered a ‘car crash’ interview after Naga Munchetty grilled the shadow chancellor (Image: GETTY)

Munchetty put pressure on Ms Dodds over Labour’s economic plans (Image: BBC)

Ms Dodds responded: “We would not have the threshold on savings so more people can gain access to the wage support system, and we would also remove that five-week wait.”

Ms Munchetty then quizzed the Shadow Chancellor on Labour’s plans for a national lockdown, asking: “Does that really make sense when so many people are struggling economically?”

The Labour Shadow Chancellor said: “The tier system so far has not worked to reduce infections.

- Advertisement -

“What we are are looking at, up to Christmas, is an increasingly difficult situation across the country.”

Dodds used the interview to take aim at Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest multi-billion-pound package (Image: BBC)

The Shadow Chancellor explained that the UK would suffer “enormous economic costs” by dragging out local lockdowns, rather than a “brief short circuit-breaker”.

However, Ms Dodds suffered a backlash among BBC Breakfast viewers for her responses.

One viewer tweeted: “Anneliese Dodds coming up with more strategies of how Labour destroyed our country and put us into debt without a pandemic.”

DON’T MISS:

- Advertisement -

BBC Weather: 70mph gale force winds thrash UK as warnings issued [FORECAST]
Brexit victory: Macron fails as fisherman concedes ‘won’t break law’ [VIDEO]
Donald Trump would be better for Brexit as US election looms [POLL]

Related articles

Naga Munchetty grilled Ms Dodds on her own party’s plans (Image: BBC)

Another remarked: “Here we go ..Anneliese Dodds..what suggestions has she come up with…NO because she has done nothing …just moan!”

One simply noted: “Another car crash interview for Dodds. Truly shocking.”

Others added: “It’s easy for the likes of Dodds to say the govt needs to throw money at this or that.

“They’re not in power, they don’t have to balance the finances of the country.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLily James Was “Shocked” After Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald Refuted Split Rumors
Next articleTrump and Biden spar in final presidential debate

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Mirzapur season 2: Golu star Shweta Tripathi addresses major change to character

0
ByWhen his son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) accidentally kills a groom during a wedding, the crime lord goes to desperate lengths to absolve his family,...
Read more
Tv & Radio

The Wild Reason Why A Bachelorette Fan Just Apologized To Clare Crawley

0
ByIf you're keeping up with The Bachelorette, you might remember a moment from this week, where Clare was having some alone time conversation with...
Read more
Tv & Radio

I'm A Celebrity 2020: BBC's Victoria Derbyshire 'revealed' as fifth celeb to 'sign up'

0
ByI'm A Celebrity 2020 is almost upon us and now another name has been put forward, thought to be joining the long list of...
Read more
Tv & Radio

How Unsolved Mysteries Will Continue After Season 2 On Netflix

0
ByUnsolved Mysteries found its latest home on Netflix, delivering more cases that were never conclusively closed in two releases this year. The second season...
Read more
Tv & Radio

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman branded ‘unfair’ as she leaves couple in tears

0
ByUpon arriving at the second property in Costa Blanca, Bob, who was keen on staying in the UK, knew the property was good enough...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Bradley Walsh leaves The Chase player mortified by calling out error: 'Not on national TV'

0
ByBradley Walsh, 60, was on hand to help player Shamit and his three teammates win big on another instalment of The Chase. The contestants...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Is ‘Packing Heat’ In Super Tight Pants As Fans Notice Big ‘Shadow’

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Kelly Ripa is no stranger to showing off photos of sexy husband Mark Consuelos. She shared a throwback Halloween costume snapshot where fans were...
Read more

How the Venus Flytrap ‘Remembers’ When It Captures Prey

Science 0
ByJennifer Ouellette, Ars Technica Scientists are continuing to tease out the mechanisms by which the Venus flytrap can tell when it has captured a tasty...
Read more

Freddie Mercury partner: Did Freddie leave Jim Hutton anything in his will?

Entertainment 0
ByIn the end, Freddie gave his home, recording royalties and most of his wealth to Mary, with the remainder going to his parents and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress