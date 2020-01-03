BBC Dracula writer Steven Moffat reveals Sister Agatha secret ‘It was so exciting’

At a screening of the film, Steven spoke about how they had always intended to include the book’s minor character: “Sister Agatha is [a character] in the book, though she’s got a tiny, tiny bit of the book. She’s got a much better agent now, clearly.”

Slowly, Steven said, the character grew larger and larger: “We were trying to work out how to write these scenes and make them interesting – because you know, it’s a dead man talking to a nun, it’s not potentially that riveting.”

To add sparkle to the scenes where Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) relates his story to Agatha, the writers created someone who would be as sceptical of God as of supernatural claims: “So we came up with the idea of atheist nun – we just called her atheist nun, the nun who didn’t really believe in anything and just made lots of jokes.”

Suddenly, the solution came to the pair: “And that character immediately leapt to the top of the script. You just thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s great.’”