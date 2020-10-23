Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of having “lost control of the virus” and demanded the new restrictions. However, the policy was sharply criticised by a man in the Question Time audience who argued it will only delay the problem.

Addressing Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, he said: “You talk about a two to three-week circuit breaker.

“Circuit breaker is just fancy language for lockdown.

“We had a three-week circuit breaker in March. We’re now seven or eight months into it.

“So what on earth are we going to achieve in two to three-weeks that we haven’t in seven to eight months?