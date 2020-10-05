Home Tv & Radio Bear Grylls issues I'm A Celeb warning as stars predicted to battle...
Bear Grylls issues I'm A Celeb warning as stars predicted to battle wind & snow

Bear Grylls has warned I’m A Celebrity contestants to beware the gales in Wales.

The TV survival expert reckons this year’s show could provide campmates with their toughest challenge yet.

Previous contestants have sunbathed in the sweltering heat of the Aussie jungle.

But the next batch – who will be based in draughty Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales – could face wind, rain… and even snow.

Former SAS trooper Bear, 46, who has organised survival academies in nearby Snowdonia, warned: “The bad weather in Wales will be brutal.

“You get persistent wind and rain and that makes people cold fast. Contestants should not underestimate it.”

Bear Grylls has warned I’m A Celebrity contestants to beware of the gales in Wales

The campmates are due to start filming in the semi-ruined castle in six weeks. And the weather forecast looks grim.

Long-range calculations predict days of leaden 100% cloud cover when the temperature will struggle to get above zero.

Experts also warn 35mph winds could be whistling through the ramparts of semi-ruined Gwrych Castle.

Entire days of rain and snow are also on the metrological menu.

Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales – could face wind, rain and even snow

The warning comes after the show is said to be in crisis after Wales introduced new lockdown measures that will prohibit ‘bubbles’ and group gatherings.

Only recently, it had been announced that the show would go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers decided to relocate to Gwrych Castle in Conwy, Wales, instead of the usual Australian outback, in a bid to obey Covid-19 rules.

With the ITV favourite set to begin filming in the next few weeks, the news that Wales have now amended their own government guidelines, will no doubt land as a low blow for producers of the show.

I’m A Celebrity is set to return to ITV on November 18

Source:Daily Star – TV

