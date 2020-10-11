Bearded Jonah Hill Is Almost Unrecognizable After Weight Loss in New Pic

Us Weekly Staff

When it comes to transformations, no one does it better than celebrities — especially in terms of showcasing dramatic weight loss and revamping their bodies. Funnyman Jonah Hill is just one example.

Hill’s weight loss journey first began back in 2011 but resumed again in 2017 after he worked hard to lose the 40 pounds he gained for his 2015 role in War Dogs. To do so, he enlisted the help of a nutritionist and trainer and even got advice from some trim and toned friends such as Magic Mike XXL star Channing Tatum.

Scroll through the pics of the Wolf of Wall Street star to see his body transformation through the years.

