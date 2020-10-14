Beats on a budget! Audio firm launches wireless Beats Flex at a price you won't believe

Of course, these are headphones so you’d hope they sound good. We’ll have to wait to test them out but Beats says its Flex employs a proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber acoustics to achieve rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation.

Additionally, an advanced digital processor fine-tunes the audio for accurate bass, precise mids, and low distortion across the frequency curve.

Other features worth mentioning include magnetic auto-play/pause and a light Flex-Form cable helps you wear them around your neck.

“I’m excited to announce that Beats is launching its most affordable product ever—packed with incredible audio technology from Apple,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats, Apple Music, and International Content. “This will allow even more music fans around the world to experience the quality sound and design Beats products are known for.”

