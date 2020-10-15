Beautyforever Launches New Product “U Part Wig”

ANAHEIM, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — “I have been in the beauty and fashion business for many years. One thing I learned is that today’s women want simple and easy steps to install wigs. I came up with a new product called u part wig. It is helping women reach their ultimate charm faster!” – Beautyforever Team

Most of our daily choices of wigs are 13×4 lace front wigs, 13×6 human hair lace front wigs or HD lace wigs. But we should try more new things, right?

Real hair wigs have become an increasingly popular choice for people with hair loss. But, are you sure you really understand all types of wigs?

U part wigs are easy to wear hair extensions that blend perfectly with your hair. Unlike other lace part wigs, a U-part wig is a modified half wig with a u-shaped opening on top, allowing you to cover its tracks with your own hair. They can be dyed, curled, and straightened, and they will return to their original texture after a co-wash.

You can pull out a small section of your own hair through a u-shaped opening in the crown of the wig cap, this opening let you expose your own scalp for a more natural-looking.

U-part wigs are easy to use besides having that transitional visual quality that makes them appear so natural-you can attach on with hair combs, hair clips or sew it on to your weaved in hair. This is why U-part wigs are so popular for wig users: they are convenient to use and versatile, and their use and maintenance is so convenient – this will save you a lot of time and this is something that is very important for a lot of us.

This is an ideal item for those who dream about a thicker and fuller hair. It helps conceal the defects on the top of your head, transform your thin and short hair into charming long thick hair.

The first launches in the u part wig series is Body Wave u part wig human hair and kinky straight u part wig. This exclusive design is designed to make the head very light and comfortable to wear, and is to imitate the customer’s own hair texture to increase realism.

U part wig has been promoted on the website for a week, and the number of customers using the product has grown rapidly. Obviously, u part wig is about to change customer preferences and thus the online shopping experience.

