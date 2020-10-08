Bedbugs: Biggest signs and indicators you could have an infestation on your hands

If a person wakes up with itchy areas they didn’t have when they went to sleep, it may mean bedbugs, particularly if they have a used bed or other used furniture.

Other signs of bedbugs include seeing on the sheets or pillowcases, dark or rusty spots of bed bug excrement on sheets, mattresses, and walls, bedbug focal spots, egg shells or shed skin in areas where bed bugs hide or an offensive, musty odour which comes from the bug’s scent glands.

If a person suspects they may have an infestation, they must remove all bedding and check very carefully for signs of the bugs or their excrement.

