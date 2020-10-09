Home Celebrity Bella Hadid Hugs Gigi’s Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic
Bella Hadid Hugs Gigi’s Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic

Emily Selleck

Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella on her 24th birthday, and shared a gorgeous pic of her little sis cuddling her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid has celebrated her baby sis Bella Hadid‘s 24th birthday with an adorable Instagram post. The supermodel sisters have shared so many moments together in front of the camera, however Gigi posted a never-before-seen pic of the duo in the kitchen while she was pregnant. The younger Hadid sis donned a red sweater and cuddled Gigi’s growing baby bump from behind. The mother-of-one, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, rocked a pink tie dye set while cooking up a storm on the stove.

“Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats,” Gigi wrote in her sweet caption. “I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far. WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY.”

Gigi Hadid shared a birthday post for her baby sis Bella. Image: SplashNews

The sweet post also included a number of throwback photos from when the pair were kids, along with more recent snaps of the duo slaying the fashion game. While Gigi is at home in New York with her newborn baby, Bella treated her friends to a birthday getaway! The supermodel took to Instagram in honor of the milestone on October 9, sharing a series of adorable snaps in a colorful bikini.

“A few Bday elixirs,” she captioned the carousel post of herself and pal Devon Carlson on a floating dock beside a lake. Bella rocked a pink, blue, yellow and brown halter neck bikini top with matching bottoms, and pink sunglasses that were totally reminiscent of the early 2000s.

