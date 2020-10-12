Bella Hadid Slays In Back-To-Back Tie Dye Bikinis After Celebrating 24th Birthday — Watch

Home Celebrity Bella Hadid Slays In Back-To-Back Tie Dye Bikinis After Celebrating 24th Birthday...
Bella Hadid Slays In Back-To-Back Tie Dye Bikinis After Celebrating 24th Birthday

Emily Selleck

Bella Hadid hit the beach with her pals while on her 24th birthday getaway, and lip synced to a Nicki Minaj verse in pretty tie dye swimsuits.

Bikini queen Bella Hadid appears to be having the best 24th birthday. The supermodel treated her friends to a tropical getaway, and has been filling our Instagram feeds with snaps of gorgeous beaches and adorable summer outfits. She most recently took to social media on October 11 to share back-to-back posts of herself rocking tie dye bikinis.

In one clip, Bella and her pals jumped on a popular Tik Tok trend, and lip synced to Nicki Minaj‘s verse on Young Money‘s song “BedRock”. The group were seen laying on the beach and wading through the water as they sang along to the rapper’s verse. “don’t stop you the bestest,” she captioned the video, in which she rocked a blue two-piece swimsuit, blue sunglasses, and plenty of gold jewelry, including bangles and necklaces.

“the only celeb that knows how to use tiktok properly,” one fan commented, commending Bella and her pals on their creativity, while thousands of others left similar comments with heart eye emojis. In her second post of the day, the newly minted 24-year-old rocked a barely-there orange and pink tie dye bikini.

“justleave me,” she captioned the carousel post, which featured 10 images of Bella posing in the ocean wearing a pair of pink sunglasses and pink earrings with her brunette tresses slicked back. She’s been serving plenty of style inspiration on this trip, and has been keeping fans entertained with Tik Tok style videos. She hilariously impersonated her pal Kylie Jenner’s singing skills when she lip synced to an iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene earlier in the week.

The supermodel posted the video on October 9, set to the audio of Kylie singing about “get wasted” during a family dinner in Palm Springs. “‘Cause I’m gonna get waaaasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?” Kylie sang in the clip.

