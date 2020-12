By Erin Silvia

Advertisements

Bella Thorne shared new eye-catching ‘screenshots’ of herself looking all natural and showing off her unfiltered back while posing with confidence and fierce facial expressions.

Bella Thorne, 23, is looking gorgeous in her new photos as she proves she’s not afraid of showing off unedited parts of her body, including her “back acne”. The actress took to Instagram to share the photo-filled post on Dec. 13 and it got her fans’ attention in a big way. The red-haired beauty is wearing a black sheer bodysuit under a silky white over shirt with black polka dots in the photos, and is giving off serious and sexy looks to the camera.

“Screen shots from this iPhone video😍 should I post the video ??? Yes I have back acne don’t @ me If I post it it’s going up on my OF 🤔 I dropped my OF to only 10 dollars crazy 🥺,” she wrote, referring to her Only Fans account, in the caption for the post.

Fans quickly responded in the comments section of Bella’s memorable post once she shared it and they had nothing but positive things to say. “you are very beautiful 😍,” one fan wrote while another called her “so perfect.” A third pointed out that she’s a “true classic” and many others shared red heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Before her latest set of photos, Bella stunned with a different captivating post of herself on the set of her music video for her song “SFB” on Dec. 5. In the post, which can be seen above, she featured a video of herself trying to blow out candles on a cake alongside her model friend, Stefanie Gurzanski. “When u tryin to blow out ur bday candles but she want the clout,” she wrote in the caption before thanking Stefanie “for being such a babe” in her music video and the friends she wrote the tune with.



Advertisements In addition to the post, Bella stunned in the actual music video, which featured her wearing pink lingerie and other sultry looks. The talented singer wrote and directed the two-minute video and did her own makeup with the help of Krishelle Blackwell. Her hair was styled by Castillo and her fashion was by Mikiel Benyamin, so her collaborations were quite impressive and resulted in an awesome video! The song proved to be a success when it resulted in a million views in just three days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) Originally published here Celebrity News Advertisements Post Pagination Previous Post Previous

Next Post Next Like it? Share with your friends! 90 13 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction? hate 4 hate confused 16 confused fail 10 fail fun 8 fun geeky 6 geeky love 20 love lol 2 lol omg 16 omg win 10 win