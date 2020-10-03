Home Celebrity ‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who
Celebrity

‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who

0

Johnni Macke

‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who 1

All aboard! The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will do just about anything for love … or at least to have a fun crew hookup.

After seven seasons of the Bravo series — with more than 100 episodes — there have been plenty of romances to watch unfold. Add in the Below Deck Mediterranean flings and Below Deck Sailing Yacht relationships and viewers have a lot to keep up with.

While some relationships have outlasted the high seas, including Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, who got engaged in July 2020, others crashed and burned.

Below Deck’s Rocky Dakota and Eddie Lucas served as the guideline for crew members of what not to do while yachting. Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain revealed on the Bravo’s Daily Dish in January 2020 that the season 3 secret hookup “ruined it for everyone” moving forward.

“This is why we can’t have nice things, Eddie and Rocky,” she quipped. “I think it was short-lived, but a great time was had by all.”

Captain Lee Rosbach weighed in on the dramatic relationship — Eddie cheated on his girlfriend with Rocky — saying, “that wasn’t a romance.”

Although Rocky and Eddie’s time together was rough for many on board the ship, the next season brought Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams’ sweet relationship. The couple lasted a while onshore as well, but ultimately ended called it quits in 2017.

“He’s a magical human being. It was a lot of fun, always unexpected, things coming up. I loved it,” Emily said in a May 2020 installment of Life After Bravo about the couple’s time together in Florida. “I was back-and-forth from the U.K., but we were very comfortable living together. It was exciting because we were always traveling around. It was like we were always on the move.”

- Advertisement -

Throughout its five seasons, Below Deck Med also gave life to many memorable couples, including Malia White’s two beaus. She briefly dated Wes Walton during season 2, and her boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the cast during season 5.

After dating for more than a year, Malia announced in September 2020 that she and Tom had gone their separate ways. “Yes, Tom and I have split. The details surrounding all of it I am trying to keep a little private just out of respect to him and I,” she said via an Instagram video. “But yes, I am single.”

Scroll down to see which of your favorite Below Deck yachties has dated who over the years.

Source:Us Weekly

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhere are the Heartbeat cast today – from tragic deaths to risqué strip scenes
Next articleFrictional shows off five unsettling minutes of Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!Gracie...
Read more
Celebrity

Ananda Lewis reveals stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis: 'I need you to get your mammograms'

Newslanes - 0
Ananda Lewis opens up about her breast cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)Ananda Lewis, a TV host familiar to longtime viewers of BET and...
Read more
Celebrity

Melania Trump’s Ex BFF Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Wishes Her & President Well As They Fight Coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill A day after she released a shocking tape of the First Lady complaining about having to decorate the White House for Christmas, Melania...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable In Rare New Pic 8 Months After Getting Engaged

Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Amanda Bynes made her great comeback on Instagram with a few changes, after spending a few months ‘in treatment’ earlier in 2020. The...
Read more
Celebrity

This Knit Cardigan Will Feel Like You’re Wearing a Blanket All Day Long

Newslanes - 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. During the fall, there’s nothing we love...
Read more
Celebrity

James Martin told to shut up by Saturday Morning guest as wind up backfires ‘Let me cook!'

Newslanes - 0
Saturday Morning host James Martin, 48, was joined by fellow chef Galton Blackiston, 58, at his home for his show last weekend and the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus: New restrictions for swathes of northern England

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than a third of the UK is now under heightened restrictionsTighter restrictions have come into force in parts...
Read more

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!Gracie...
Read more

High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

Health Newslanes - 0
Having elevated levels of cholesterol – the fatty substance found in your blood – can lead to coronary heart disease and other diseases of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: