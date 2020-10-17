Home Celebrity Ben Affleck Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Iconic Beard Off In Reunion...
Celebrity

Ben Affleck Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving His Iconic Beard Off In Reunion Video With Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is showing off a brand new youthful look, after shaving off his trademark beard. We’ve got his sexy facial-hair free makover.

It’s been awhile since fans have seen Ben Affleck without a beard. Now he’s showing off his chiseled jaw and youthful good looks after a fresh shave. The 48-year-old actor/director reunited with longtime best pal Matt Damon, 50, to offer up a meal and hang out session with the besties for a good cause. The men are teaming up with Omaze to pledge a dinner in Hollywood for whoever has the highest bid, with the proceeds going to Ben’s charity, Eastern Congo Initiative. The Argo star shared the video with Matt to his Instagram page on Oct. 15.

The two pals hilarious played off of their close relationship, arguing back and forth about how to make their Omaze dinner pitch more enticing for bidders, with Ben saying that they needed to “spice it up” and “make it appealing.” He suggested they say, “Hey, come see Jason Bourne and Batman!” to which Matt asked, “Is Robert Pattinson, coming?” referring to how the 34-year-old actor has taken over as Batman in Warner Bros. new DC Comics origin story.

Ben then snarked, “No, Jeremy Renner will be there though,” referring to the actor’s role in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy. Matt fired back, “Jeremy Renner did not play Jason Bourne. He expanded the Bourne Universe,” while Ben declared, “He improved on it.” Matt then outright told his pal, “Pattinson took your job.” Brutal!

Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of ‘The Way Back’ on March 1, 2020 while rocking his iconic beard. Photo credit: AP.

Ben famously played the dark superhero role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, but never got his own solo Batman film. In those movies he went unshaven, so that his strong jawline and chin dimple looked so amazing in the Batsuit costume. But in Ben’s most recent films, 2020’s drama The Way Back, 2019’s action thriller Triple Frontier, the actor sported his heavy beard. In May 2020, Ben appeared to have dyed the grey out of his beard, as it went from being a sexy salt and pepper to dark brown overnight. Maybe now it’s just easier to be clean shaven than deal with any facial greys.

Ben looked so healthy and trim in the video, appearing to have lost weight. He has been in a committed relationship with actress Ana de Armas, 32, for the better part of 2020, and his happiness seems to have rubbed off in Ben’s appearance. With some of the personal struggles the Oscar winner had dealt with in the past couple of years, it’s great to see him in such a good place again.

