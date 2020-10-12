Home Entertainment Best Batman EVER chosen by comic book legend and it's the LAST...
Best Batman EVER chosen by comic book legend and it's the LAST person you'd expect

Moore is the creator of iconic comic books like The Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also wrote the hugely influential Batman: The Killing Joke graphic novel. Its depiction of the Joker as a tragic antihero rebooted the character and lead to films like the recent Joaquin Phoenix Joker. Moore just launched a scathing attack on superhero movies and revealed his own favourite Batman actor.

The big screen is about to see at least two different Batman universes, with Robert Pattinson’s upcoming reboot co-existing with Ben Affleck’s ongoing Justice League storylines.

The Pattisnon alternate dimension could also incorporate multiple incarnations, with Michael Keaton and Christian Bale touted to return. No word yet on the much-maligned Val Kilmer or George Clooney versions, but Moore himself is unimpressed with all the modern DC and Marvel movies.

In a new interview to promote his new film The Show, the author lashed out: “Most people equate comics with superhero movies now. That adds another layer of difficulty for me…

“They have blighted cinema, and also blighted culture to a degree.”

Best Batman actor chosen by Alan Moore (Image: WB )

Batman: Christian Bale is regarded as one of the best Caped Crusaders (Image: WB )

Moore added: “Several years ago I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys.

“That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood.

“That seemed dangerous, it was infantilizing the population.”

The author has famously dismissed big screen adaptations of his own work and has little time for other comic book adaptations either.

Best Batman actor is Adam West says Alan Moore (Image: WB )

Moore told Deadline: “I haven’t seen a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film…

“I don’t watch any of them. All of these characters have been stolen from their original creators, all of them. They have a long line of ghosts standing behind them.

“In the case of Marvel films, Jack Kirby [the Marvel artist and writer]. I have no interest in superheroes, they were a thing that was invented in the late 1930s for children, and they are perfectly good as children’s entertainment. But if you try to make them for the adult world then I think it becomes kind of grotesque.”

However , he is clearly aware of all the other Batman actors and the prevailing trends and influenecs on curremst superhero adaptations.

Within the discussion, he chose who he thinks in the truest Batman actor to the original character’s creation

Moore said: “I’ve been told the Joker film wouldn’t exist without my Joker story (1988’s Batman: The Killing Joke), but three months after I’d written that I was disowning it, it was far too violent – it was Batman for christ’s sake, it’s a guy dressed as a bat.

“Increasingly I think the best version of Batman was Adam West, which didn’t take it at all seriously.”

FULL STORY N DEADLINE

