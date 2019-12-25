Best iPhone and iPad apps YOU need to download today, according to Apple

If you’ve been left scratching your head – looking for new apps to download to your new iPhone or iPad to take advantage of your shiny new gadget, Apple has got you covered. The Cupertino-based technology company has handpicked some of its favourite apps from the millions available in its popular App Store. Last month, Apple held an event to crown its favourite iPhone, iPad and Mac games of the last year. If you’ve been swiping around your home screen looking for something fresh to cheer-up your gadget, this could be the perfect time to download a new application to make you more productive, or an award-winning game to help pass the time on your commute. Apple has decided to highlight a number of different apps, from stylish games – like Sayonara Wild Hearts on iPhone – to practical workhorses – like Affinity Publisher on Mac. Although there isn’t anything controversial here, the judges’ picks should throw the spotlight on smaller developers who might not crack the Top Ten on the App Store, but that millions of iPhone, iPad and Mac owners might find useful or entertaining to use every single day.

The App Store is a serious phenomenon. The digital store, which is used to download all applications and games on iPhone and iPad hardware, has earned developers $ 120 billion worldwide. Although Mac users can download software from other sources, there is still a curated App Store where the applications are vetted by Apple’s famously strict rules. Apple Watch owners recently gained the ability to search their own dedicated App Store and download and install apps from their wrist following the launch of watchOS 6. Arch-rival Google recently announced its own picks of the Best Apps of the year. Although there is a lot of crossover between the App Store and the Google Play Store (the equivalent for Android smartphones and tablets), both have a number of popular exclusives. Apple has also published a definitive list of the most popular apps downloaded from its App Store over the last 12 months, too. This allows some of the most widely-downloaded software – like Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and more – that wasn’t fortunate enough to get a spot on the podium during Apple’s awards can still get some recognition.

Here is the full list of the winners of the Best Apps Of The Year, as chosen by Apple: iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine

Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers

iPhone Game of the Year: Sky: Children of the Light

iPad Game of the Year: Hyper Light Drifter

Mac Game of the Year: GRIS

Apple TV Game of the Year: Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Top Free iPhone Apps YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Instagram

Snapchat

TikTok – Make Your Day

Messenger

Gmail – Email by Google

Netflix

Facebook

Google Maps – Transit & Food

Amazon – Shopping made easy Top Paid iPhone Apps Facetune

HotSchedules

Dark Sky Weather

The Wonder Weeks

AutoSleep Tracker for Watch

TouchRetouch

Afterlight – Photo Editor

Procreate Pocket

Sky Guide

Toca Hair Salon 3 Top Free iPad Apps YouTube

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Google Chrome

Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies

Messenger

Gmail – Email by Google

Facebook

TikTok – Make Your Day

Calculator

Top Paid iPad Apps Procreate

Notability

GoodNotes 5

Duet Display

Toca Hair Salon 3

Toca Life: Neighborhood

XtraMath

PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor

LumaFusion

Affinity Designer Top Free iPhone Games Mario Kart Tour

Color Bump 3D

aquapark.io

Call of Duty: Mobile

BitLife – Life Simulator

Polysphere – art of puzzle

Wordscapes

Fortnite

Roller Splat!

AMAZE!!

Top Paid iPhone Games Minecraft

Heads Up!

Plague Inc.

Bloons TD 6

Geometry Dash

Rebel Inc.

The Game of Life

Stardew Valley

Bloons TD 5

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas