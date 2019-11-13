Best supplements for cholesterol: Three supplements to reduce the risk of high cholesterol

High cholesterol means a person has too much of a fatty substance called cholesterol in their blood. High cholesterol is closely linked to leading an unhealthy life which includes eating too much saturated fat, not getting any exercise, smoking, alcohol abuse and being overweight. Having high cholesterol can also be deadly due to its risk of heart problems and could also lead to a stroke. Taking these three supplements could help keep levels healthy.
Niacin is also known as nicotinic acid and is an organic compound that is an essential human nutrient.
Prescription niacin is used to increase high density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which is the ‘good’ cholesterol that helps remove low-density lipoprotein, the ‘bad’ cholesterol from the bloodstream.
Niacin is often part of a daily multivitamin to help keep the nervous system, digestive system and skin healthy.
Plant sterols could help with high cholesterol
The addition of plant sterols could help with lowering total cholesterol and contributed to a nearly 10 per cent reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the so-called “bad” cholesterol.
According to the study, most sterol-containing foods studied have been brands of margarine.
Studies have found that a daily intake of one or two tablespoons of sterol-containing margarine could significantly lower LDL cholesterol.
Some juices and puddings also contain plant sterols.