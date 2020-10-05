Best supplements for men: The mineral that could benefit men over the age of 50

Home Lifestyle Best supplements for men: The mineral that could benefit men over the...
Much confusion surrounds supplements and which ones are best for overall health. With so many claims it’s easy to understand why. But according to studies and leading health experts, taking magnesium supplements could help men aged over 50. Why?

When it comes to a supplement which is classified as the most critical mineral of all time, magnesium proves to be the best.

Magnesium is involved in hundreds of biochemical processes throughout the body including energy production, blood pressure control and healthy bone development for men aged over 50.

The supplement is also essential for transporting calcium and potassium across cell development.

Magnesium is also critical for transporting calcium and potassium across cell membranes which is vital for the healthy functioning of nerves, muscles and the heart.

What happens to the body when you are deficient in magnesium

Deficiency may cause fatigue, muscle cramps, mental problems, irregular heartbeat and osteoporosis.

Health problems associated with magnesium loss include diabetes, poor absorption, chronic diarrhoea, celiac disease and hungry bone syndrome.

Magnesium deficiency is also a risk factor for osteoporosis.

Deficiency might weaken bones directly, but it also lowers the blood levels of calcium, the main building block of bones.

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine, osteoporosis and magnesium deficiencies was investigated.

The study noted: “A tight control of magnesium homeostasis seems to be crucial for bone health.

“On the basis of experimental and epidemiological studies, both low and high magnesium have harmful effects on the bones.

“Magnesium deficiency contributes to osteoporosis directly by acting on crystal formation and on bone cells and indirectly by impacting on the secretion and the activity of parathyroid hormone and by promoting low grade inflammation.” 

